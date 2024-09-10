By Sun World

In a market flooded with choices, standing out is key. Here are five ways Sun World set the AUTUMNCRISP® brand apart and paved the way for the grape phenomenon’s global success.

For Sun World, building a brand that excites and resonates with consumers has been the driver of AUTUMNCRISP® grapes’ unprecedented success. Here’s how they made it happen.

1. Prioritizing Authenticity

Flashiness can garner consumer attention, but authenticity ensures long-term success when promoting and selling a product. In Sun World’s case, consistent and genuine marketing efforts set the AUTUMNCRISP® brand up for consumer satisfaction from the start.

Across the ongoing AUTUMNCRISP® brand campaign, Sun World leaned into the undeniable sensations associated with the product, including its unique taste, color, size and texture. Campaign messaging and visuals captivate the senses in a way that reflects and advertises the true customer experience. This honesty creates trust, and trust cultivates loyalty.

2. Understanding the Audience

Knowing the audience helped Sun World to build a brand that had a real impact on its target market. Long before they started seeing results, the Sun World team started conducting thorough research to understand who and where AUTUMNCRISP® customers would be as well as their preferences and pain points. These customer insights have guided strategic marketing decisions since their inception and are largely responsible for the success of the brand.

3. Paving a Unique Path

Especially for a new brand in a crowded market, differentiation has been key for the success of AUTUMNCRISP®. Sun World knew from the start that to capture attention and establish a loyal customer base, they needed to set the brand apart.

With so many varieties in the grape category and a lack of consumer recognition for existing brands, Sun World identified an opportunity to introduce a uniquely memorable look and feel to build brand recognition and make AUTUMNCRISP® a household name.

4. Investing in Marketing

Once Sun World determined how to clearly, simply and genuinely communicate the value of AUTUMNCRISP® to the target audience, it came time to get the name out into the world.

Investing in cohesive visual elements that reflected the brand allowed AUTUMNCRISP® to put its best face forward as it entered the marketplace. This strong creative approach became the backbone of Sun World’s ambitious marketing efforts, and consistency in visual identity has contributed to consumers’ instant recognition of and affinity for the grapes.

Sun World dove headfirst into marketing these materials, unveiling the fresh AUTUMNCRISP® brand identity with bold digital marketing and promotional materials in stores and consumer spaces to ensure the brand was impossible to ignore. The return on investment has exceeded expectations.

5. Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

No brand is an island, and Sun World has seen firsthand the value of collaboration.

Working with key retailers, they have created email marketing, social media promotions and advertisements to appear on partner platforms. In-store signage, sampling events and collaborations with food- and lifestyle-focused influencers on Instagram and TikTok have also expanded the AUTUMNCRISP® brand’s reach.

In addition to the increase in impressions, these collaborations have resulted in crucial insights into what is working and where there might be opportunities to evolve.

What’s Next for Sun World?

Now armed with the five steps that led to the success of the AUTUMNCRISP® brand, the company has plans to pave a path for two new brands: EPIC CRISP® and APPLAUSETM. At their August 2024 Field Days event, Sun World announced the launch of these grape brands with 200+ attendees from 16 countries.

Leveraging strategic partnerships and learnings from recent successes with AUTUMNCRISP®, the team arranged for tours of local vineyards, insights from breeders and agronomists and an exclusive tasting experience for key stakeholders at the Center for Innovation in California to generate excitement around the new brands.

If you learn one thing from Sun World, let it be that building a brand is not just about selling a product. It’s about creating an experience that consumers want to be a part of again and again.

Hungry for more? Connect with Sun World’s international team of marketers at go.sun-world.com/contact-us.