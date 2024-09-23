Camposol has announced the addition of Pedro Aguilar Niño as Senior Manager of the Avocado Business Unit.

His new role covers all Camposol avocado operations, including locations in Peru and Colombia, the strategy for the purchase of fruit, the fresh and frozen categories, and the extension of current businesses at origin and/or destination in the avocado business. He will be responsible for the growth strategy of all categories of the avocado business and its margins at an integral level.

Aguilar Niño is an executive with more than 35 years of experience in the perishable products industry, in addition to an extensive career in the global avocado business. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Colegio de Estudios Superiores en Administración (CESA) in Bogotá, Colombia, and studied Naval Engineering at the Escuela Naval de Cartagena.

The organization states he has worked on all fronts of the avocado business, from producer to exporter to marketer on all continents, as well as importers in Canada and the United States. Aguilar Niño's experience in management, production and international trade of perishables positions him as a key player in driving Camposol's global avocado strategy, with the objective of consolidating its leadership in the markets.

Before joining Camposol, Aguilar Niño was the Director and owner of Avolimes SAS, and General Manager at Westfalia Fruit and Westfalia Farms in Colombia, where he led a Hass avocado production and export business with outstanding international sales. In addition, he was President and CEO of Fresh Directions International in the United States, a leading Hass avocado production and export company in North America. He also held key positions as Director of Agrifood International Marketing and Geomar International in Montreal, Canada.

Aguilar Niño's leadership will contribute to the expansion and growth of Camposol in international markets, promoting new strategies of competitiveness and sustainable development in the agri-food industry.

The organization says Aguilar Niño will play an important role in strategic decision-making in the avocado business that covers the entire value chain: from the field, through the processing plant, to the markets where the fruit is marketed.