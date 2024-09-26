Alpha Omega awarded contract to support USDA's Crop Insurance Program

Alpha Omega , a leading provider of tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for federal agencies, announced its recent contract award with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This contract will focus on providing crucial support to the USDA's crop insurance programs, which play a vital role in safeguarding America's agricultural sector against the increasing challenges of climate variability.

The USDA's Crop Insurance Program is designed to help farmers and ranchers manage risk, ensuring a secure food supply for the nation.

Alpha Omega, in partnership with the USDA, will work to enhance the resiliency of the agricultural sector, ensuring that farmers can recover quickly from natural disasters and continue to produce the food essential to the country's security.

"Crop insurance plays a crucial role in supporting USDA's mission to safeguard the nation's agricultural sector against the impacts of climate variability," said Joanne Gladden, Senior Vice President of Climate Science at Alpha Omega. "By helping farmers and ranchers manage risk through effective insurance programs, USDA, with support from Alpha Omega, is helping build a more resilient and secure food supply system for America,"

Gautam Ijoor, President and CEO of Alpha Omega, added, "We are honored to support USDA's critical mission in ensuring the sustainability and resilience of American agriculture. Through this partnership, Alpha Omega will leverage its technological expertise to provide innovative solutions that help mitigate the risks of climate change and strengthen the nation's food security. This contract underscores our commitment to using technology as a tool for national resilience and global leadership."

This contract aligns with Alpha Omega's mission to support federal agencies with innovative solutions that address today's most pressing challenges. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven approaches, Alpha Omega aims to enhance the USDA's ability to respond to the evolving risks posed by climate change while ensuring the sustainability of the country's agricultural system.