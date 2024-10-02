Pacific Trellis Fruit celebrates 25 years of fresh fruit innovation

As Pacific Trellis Fruit marks its 25th anniversary, the company reflects on a quarter-century of delivering premium fresh fruit and leading innovation within the industry. In celebration of this milestone, Pacific Trellis Fruit announced several significant updates for their stone fruit, grape, and melon programs, setting the stage for a successful remainder of the year.

Coming off a highly successful imported stone fruit season last year, Pacific Trellis Fruit introduced three new premium varieties: Extra Sweet Peaches, Apricots, and Cherry Plums. These additions complement the company’s existing programs of items like Extra Sweet Plums, Extra Sweet Nectarines, and Watermelon Plums, ensuring diverse offerings for retailers. With limited supply, it is important to secure programs now as the short, but profitable season is available from January to April.

“We are proud of how our stone fruit portfolio continues to grow,” said Dan Carapella, Jr., vice president of sales, fruit division, at Pacific Trellis Fruit. “The introduction of these new items highlights our commitment to bringing fresh, flavorful varieties to our supporting retail partners and fulfilling consumer demand.”

In addition to stone fruit, Pacific Trellis Fruit is kicking off its import grape season. Last season the company was one of the largest importers of grapes from the Southern Hemisphere despite tight market conditions.

Strong consumer awareness and demand were driven by the Dulcinea® brand, which garnered over 100 million consumer impressions across its product lines. Currently, Cotton Candy grapes are shipping from Spain and Brazil, with shipments from these locations available through December, before transitioning to Peru.

Additionally, Autumn Crisp™ grapes are also currently available from Brazil as well as Jam grapes.

“Our grape program continues to expand, and we’re excited to provide consistent, high-quality grapes through the remainder of the year and beyond,” adds Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit.

Looking ahead, Pacific Trellis Fruit anticipates a strong melon market through the end of the year. While December will see lighter volumes until Guatemala and Colima, Mexico production begins in late December, a promising crop is expected from Hermosillo in October.

Additionally, Colima will provide their proprietary branded PureHeart ™ mini-seedless watermelons through Nogales, while Guatemala is on track with two production cycles expected in late December to early January and again in late March to early April.

Beyond these key product updates, Pacific Trellis Fruit is preparing for winter citrus season and a promising import cherry program to round out the year.

To learn more about Pacific Trellis Fruit’s expanded offerings and meet with the team, visit them at the Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim at Booth B1665. Sales representatives will be available to discuss the company’s latest innovations and future programs.