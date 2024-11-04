Steven Martina leaves Zespri after one year

Steven Martina is stepping down as managing director of Zespri Europe and North America after one year. Until a permanent replacement is found, Nikki Johnson will act as acting managing director for Europe. Martina worked for The Greenery for 20 years, including eight years as CEO and two years as cooperative president.

"Steven joined Zespri in September 2023 and has focused on strengthening our position in both the European and North American markets. During Steven's time as President, the team has had tremendous success with strong growth in these key markets and record weekly figures," according to CEO Jason te Brake.

"Change is never easy, but the Zespri team remains focused on the season and supporting our customers and growers daily. We are as enthusiastic and ambitious as ever about our opportunities in the European and North American markets and about our team."