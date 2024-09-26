HLB quarantine reaches 830 acres in California

Effective immediately, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), is expanding the citrus greening (Huanglongbing, or HLB) quarantine area in California.

The quarantine is being expanded by approximately 86 square miles in San Diego County due to the detection of citrus greening in plant samples from a residential property. This expansion impacts 830 acres of commercial citrus.

To prevent the spread of citrus greening to uninfected areas, APHIS is applying safeguarding measures on the interstate movement of regulated articles from the expanded quarantine zone. These measures align with the intrastate quarantines already established by CDFA on September 16, 2024.

The specific changes to the California HLB quarantine area can be found on the APHIS Citrus Greening website, and APHIS will publish a notice of the expansion in the Federal Register.

Featured picture by APHIS.