California walnut industry crop estimate for 2024 released

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released the official 2024 California Walnut Industry Objective Measurement Report on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

The 2024 California walnut production is forecasted at 670,000 tons (607,814 MT), down 19% from 2023’s production of 824,000 tons (747,520 MT).

The forecast is based on 370,000 bearing acres, down 4% from 2023’s estimated bearing acreage of 385,000 acres.

The September 4th announcement from USDA provides the industry with an objective crop volume estimate. Using scientific methodologies, USDA field staff counted, measured, weighed, and evaluated thousands of walnuts from major growing regions in July and August for use in a statistical acreage model to establish the annual walnut crop estimate.

In addition to the updated acreage and crop estimate, the CA walnut industry is finalizing the closeout of the 2023 crop year. While final shipment and inventory figures will be released later this month, preliminary data indicates that the 2023 crop is virtually sold out.

“As anticipated, the upcoming 2024 crop is lower than the historic record crop of 2023 and will deliver the high quality that defines California walnuts globally,” said Robert Verloop, Executive Director and CEO of the California Walnut Board and Commission.

“The 2024 estimated crop size, while moderate, is similar to the 2019 crop. In addition, due to strong summer demand, we expect the end-of-season shipment report to show the carry-in volume to be substantially less than last year. Combined, the carry-in and new 2024 crop volumes are very manageable, providing improved seller and buyer confidence and stable markets.

“As an industry, based on the favorable crop statistics and overall market conditions, we feel confident about the upcoming crop year. We continue to focus on delivering quality all the way to the consumer, with enhanced handling of walnuts through the supply chain and increasing our demand-building initiatives to drive more sales and excitement for California walnuts. We continue to work to make walnuts more relevant to consumers as a nut for everyday eating occasions and partnering with retailers, bringing visibility and excitement to walnuts with expanded offerings of package size options, flavors, and more walnut products. Together as an industry, we are focused on building more consumer demand while delivering high-quality California walnuts around the world.”