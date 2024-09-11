Effective immediately, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), is expanding the areas quarantined for citrus greening (Huanglongbing; HLB), caused by Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, in California.

APHIS is expanding the quarantined area in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties by approximately 50 square miles. Additionally, APHIS is expanding the quarantined area in Ventura County by approximately 0.7 square miles. APHIS is taking this action because of citrus greening detections in plant tissue samples collected from residential properties in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and Ventura Counties. There is no commercial citrus impacted by this expansion.

APHIS is applying safeguarding measures on the interstate movement of regulated articles from the quarantined areas in California. These measures parallel the intrastate quarantines that CDFA established on August 1, August 5, and August 22, 2024. This action is necessary to prevent the spread of citrus greening to non-infested areas of the United States.

The specific changes to the quarantined areas in California can be found on the APHIS Citrus Greening website. APHIS will publish a notice of this change in the Federal Register.