APHIS expands the citrus greening quarantined area in California

September 11 , 2024
More News Top Stories
APHIS expands the citrus greening quarantined area in California

Effective immediately, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), is expanding the areas quarantined for citrus greening (Huanglongbing; HLB), caused by Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, in California.

APHIS is expanding the quarantined area in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties by approximately 50 square miles. Additionally, APHIS is expanding the quarantined area in Ventura County by approximately 0.7 square miles. APHIS is taking this action because of citrus greening detections in plant tissue samples collected from residential properties in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and Ventura Counties.  There is no commercial citrus impacted by this expansion.

APHIS is applying safeguarding measures on the interstate movement of regulated articles from the quarantined areas in California. These measures parallel the intrastate quarantines that CDFA established on August 1, August 5, and August 22, 2024. This action is necessary to prevent the spread of citrus greening to non-infested areas of the United States.

The specific changes to the quarantined areas in California can be found on the APHIS Citrus Greening website. APHIS will publish a notice of this change in the Federal Register.

You might also be interested in


Tight California avocado supply as growers rush to pick more fruit
Strong consumption maintains a dynamic table grape season in California
California fig season starts earlier than usual
'Aggressive' California table grape marketing campaigns in Asia
Vietnam grants access to California peaches and nectarines
U.S. peaches and nectarines are granted access to the Vietnamese market
California Avocado Commission boosts production forecast by 20%
APHIS removes and reduces Oriental Fruit Fly quarantines in California

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands