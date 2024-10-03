Apeel Sciences provides free coating services support to produce suppliers affected by port strike

Apeel Sciences , a leading company in supply chain innovation for the fresh produce industry, announced that it will provide free coating services to suppliers whose shipments may be delayed and at risk of spoilage due to the East Coast port strike.

Apeel’s plant-based coating extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables and offers a crucial buffer for produce facing uncertain transportation delays.

“Perishable goods, particularly fruits and vegetables, are highly vulnerable to delays,” said Luiz Beling, CEO, Apeel Sciences. “The disruptions caused by the strike could create significant bottlenecks for weeks, leading to a global ripple effect similar to what we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. What we’re offering suppliers is the gift of time, so that their produce can reach consumers in the best possible condition.”

Apeel’s plant-based coating reduces oxidation and moisture loss, the two major causes of spoilage. This extra layer of protection extends the freshness of fruits and vegetables, giving suppliers more flexibility in their shipping timelines during unforeseen delays.

The organization says it will send a team out quickly to work alongside suppliers’ existing operations, ensuring the application process is smooth and non-disruptive. “We want to make sure we’re there for the produce supplier community when they need us most, so we’re committed to getting our team on site as soon as possible to help protect their products,” Beling added.

As supply chain disruptions threaten the availability of fresh produce nationwide, Apeel Sciences’ free coating services offer a vital solution for minimizing waste and keeping healthy foods fresh and accessible to consumers.