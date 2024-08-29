In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we look at Colombia avocado growth in the U.S. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) has announced a remarkable increase in avocado shipments to the United States, with volumes more than tripling during the first semester of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

This growth, based on a review of the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) Volume Data Dashboard and Category Data Dashboard, underscores the rising demand for avocados in the U.S. and the strengthening position of Colombia in the global avocado market. Over the past decade, U.S. avocado consumption has been on a steady rise, establishing the country as the world’s largest importer of avocados.

This surge in demand, coupled with the expansion of avocado acreage in Colombia and the maturity of Colombian avocado trees since their market entry in 2020, has significantly benefited Colombian producers, exporters, and importers.

"This remarkable growth in demand for Colombian avocados in the U.S. highlights the improved quality and reliability of our produce and confidence in production," said Manuel Michel, managing director of CAB. "It also reflects the increasing consumer preference for avocados year-round, creating opportunities for more suppliers, and we are proud that Colombia is starting to play a key role in meeting this demand."

Ricardo Uribe, Chairman of CAB, emphasized the importance of this growth, stating, "The unprecedented growth of Colombian avocados to the U.S. during the first semester of 2024 contributed to this increase and highlights the growing recognition of Colombian avocados as an important partner in avocado supply. We are thrilled to see strong demand as more American consumers discover the exceptional quality and taste of our avocados. This is just the beginning of Colombia’s role as a major player in the U.S. avocado market."

Colombia, a global avocado producer and exporter, continues to expand its export opportunities. This expansion is supported by the development of over 400 certified orchards, 27 certified packing houses, consistent annual rainfall, access to multiple global markets through various ports, and a commitment to maintaining a sustainable ecosystem that fosters both environmental and economic prosperity.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.