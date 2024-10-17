In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we study the state of the US strawberry market. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

While the supply of strawberries from California is currently abundant, quality concerns have emerged owing to higher temperatures. The region experienced an unusually warm period from September 27 to October 8; in the Salinas-Watsonville area, the high temperatures have resulted in smaller, less robust berries.

“It’s just not a really good berry right now for the most part,” says Steve Johnston of G.W. Palmer & Co. Inc, emphasizing the toll the heat has taken on the fruit. In contrast, the Santa Maria and Oxnard regions, where summer-planted fruit is thriving, show stronger production. However, many shippers are opting to harvest earlier, as allowing the fruit to ripen fully would lead to softer berries. Demand for strawberries appears to be softer at this time.

Weather events in the southeastern U.S., particularly Hurricanes Helene and Milton, have also influenced market dynamics. In Florida, reports indicate that Hurricane Milton has impacted some strawberry plantings. Nonetheless, growers have ample time to replant, as the main planting season begins in late December.

However, Steve acknowledges the financial burden on growers, stating, “It’s a shame for the growers to pay to clean up the fields and replant because it’s so expensive to grow strawberries.” Meanwhile, strawberry harvesting in central Mexico is expected to commence lightly next week. Overall, these factors contribute to a currently weak strawberry market. “Last year, as we got into late October, the market went up a little bit, but this time around, it could go either way,” Steve says

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

