Sun World expands North American presence with growing licensee community

Sun World International continues strengthening its presence in the fresh produce industry by growing its network of partners dedicated to delivering quality produce. Sun World's widening network of licensed growers and marketers spans the globe with offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, and North and South Africa.

“We are delighted to expand our global footprint through the appointment of renowned importers and marketers,” said Petri van der Merwe, vice president of global licensing. “The newly appointed importers and California marketers will join a distinguished list of current importers and marketers, further strengthening Sun World’s distribution across the U.S. and Canada.”

Appointed Importers:

Courchesne Larose: A leading player in the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry since 1918 and a family-owned company that employs over 1,000 people.

Forever Fresh: A grower-owned company, vertically integrated to grow, market and sell fresh fruit in the North American market.

Giumarra International : A leading table grape importer specializing in distributing the highest quality grapes to the North American and Canadian markets since 1984.

: A leading table grape importer specializing in distributing the highest quality grapes to the North American and Canadian markets since 1984. Tastyfrutti International: Since 1984, the company has provided safe and wholesome fresh fruit to North American consumers at competitive prices while ensuring profitable grower returns to sustain seamless supply and category growth.

Robinson Fresh: A division of C.H. Robinson, the world’s largest logistics platform, Robinson Fresh is one of the largest produce providers sourcing and transporting fresh produce to consumers globally.

Appointed Marketer:

Fowler Packing: A third-generation, family-owned and operated business founded in 1950 that has grown into one of the largest farming operations in California.

Appointed Marketer & Importer:

Four Star Sales & Four Star Fruit: The family has owned and operated for three generations, specializing in table grape production as a grower-shipper since 1987.

“At Sun World, we develop partnerships with companies that share our vision and values, driving the growth of our consumer brands while maximizing returns for our licensed growers,” said Zach Cason, North America licensing manager. “We are excited to collaborate with these industry leaders to bring our proprietary table grape varieties to consumers around the world.”

The newly appointed importers are authorized to distribute and market Sun World’s proprietary grape varieties throughout the U.S. and Canada. Supply comes from key growing regions including Peru, Chile, Brazil and South Africa. The licensees will have the right to import and market both existing and newly developed varieties under the company’s leading consumer brands including AUTUMNCRISP®, APPLAUSE™, ADORA SEEDLESS®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, RUBY RUSH®, EPIC CRISP®, SABLE SEEDLESS® and SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®.

As part of Sun World’s licensee community, members have access to a range of tools to support their business including a licensee portal, marketing support and regular e-newsletters sharing the latest information on variety development and other updates. To view the full list of current licensees, visit here.

In tandem with this licensee growth, Sun World is increasing its presence at international trade shows, showcasing innovative offerings, reinforcing industry partnerships and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Fruit Attraction

Sun World will join forces with its newest acquisition, BioGold, at Fruit Attraction, October 8-10 in Madrid. Stop by pavilion seven, stand 7C16A to visit with the team and learn more about the industry-leading work taking place in table grapes, stone fruit, cherries, citrus and mangoes. Sun World will showcase its late-season grape brands including AUTUMNCRISP®, Midnight Beauty® and Scarlotta Seedless®.

The Global Produce and Floral Show

The next and final stop on Sun World’s 2024 worldwide trade show tour will be the Global Produce and Floral Show hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association in Atlanta, Ga. on October 17-19. Make plans to visit B3581 with the Sun World team and sample the popular AUTUMNCRISP®, Midnight Beauty® and Scarlotta Seedless® brands.