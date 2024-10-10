Pink Lady Europe Association producers anticipate a fruitful season

The European producers of the apple variety Pink Lady anticipate an excellent season this year, with a projected harvest of over 220,000 tons, representing an expected increase of 5% compared to the previous season.

This trend occurs within a global apple market that is shrinking to 10.2 million tons, while the apple harvest potential in Europe is one of the lowest in the last ten years.

Pink Lady currently has a stand at Fruit Attraction 2024, offering maximum visibility to the work of Italian designer Francesco Poroli of the Pink Lady apple. The artist has had complete freedom to share his vision of the apple and is responsible for the stand design and the bags that will be distributed.

Francesco Poroli says the essence of his design for Pink Lady is "to illustrate how there is a whole world behind a simple apple. In this virtuous ecosystem, everyone plays their role, serving as a metaphor for the unity and sustainability essential for the entire world."

This year, one of the highlights of the brand's upcoming campaign launch will be the introduction of a new license for the brand. Pink Lady is partnering with Disney. The partnership will feature a collaboration between PinKids and The Lion King and Mickey and Friends.

This season will be marked by a series of tools and activities designed to maintain Pink Lady's leadership position in Europe.

The flagship promotional campaigns "Adopt a Tree," "Pink Chefs," and "Bee Pink" will embark on a new artistic direction to continue strengthening ties with consumers while highlighting the brand’s values and commitments. Events and tastings at points of sale will be intensified throughout the season to raise brand awareness and attract new consumers.

Partnerships with local chefs and influencers, as well as two media campaigns in November and February, are also on the agenda to support the brand's ambitious goals of attracting new consumers, fostering loyalty, and increasing brand recognition to aid its development.

The aim is to maintain the same growth rate as in 23/24 and continue making progress in terms of market penetration (+0.5% on average) and purchase frequency (+0.2% on average).

Pink Lady will also remain steadfast in its sustainable commitments to production, quality, and community. The brand is committed to preserving biodiversity and reducing the carbon footprint generated by the industry—issues that are already 100% integrated into consumer expectations.