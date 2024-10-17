Global producer, marketer, and distributor Fresh Del Monte Produce has released its 2023 sustainability report. The document highlights the firm's key progress toward a more sustainable future.

As the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the company announced it achieved its SBTi-approved Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goal well before the 2030 target.

"I am proud of our team for leading by example. Large-scale farmers like us need to start showing scalable transformations," said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer, Senior Vice President, R&D and Agricultural Services at Fresh Del Monte. "Addressing a warming climate is no longer optional, but an urgent task. Fresh Del Monte remains dedicated to its mission of taking proactive action and working toward a Brighter World Tomorrow. Sustainability continues to gain traction throughout our company, and I am thrilled to see both our progress and the work that lies ahead of us."

Key achievements from the past year include:

Climate: Fresh Del Monte surpassed its 2023 Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) goal, achieving a 28% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions - well ahead of its 2030 target timeline. The company also set ambitious goals to further reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2030, aligning with the Paris Agreement's well-below-2°C target. Additionally, Fresh Del Monte exceeded its 2025 goal to reduce Scope 1 CO2 emissions from vessel shipping by 10%, reaching a 19% reduction in 2024.

Biodiversity: Fresh Del Monte completed ecosystem mapping in Guatemala and Costa Rica, with plans to expand to other farms in 2024. The company also exceeded 99.5% of its goal to plant 2.5 million trees by 2025, having planted 2,487,847 trees since 2016.

Diversity: 69% of Fresh Del Monte's U.S. employees are from diverse backgrounds, underscoring the company's commitment to inclusion.

Health and Community: Fresh Del Monte delivered healthy, nutritious produce to millions while providing health services to hundreds of local workers and communities in its growing regions.

Packaging: The company introduced reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for banana shipments in North America, eliminating the use of 758 tons of single-use paper and more than 5 tons of plastic.

In addition to these achievements, the company's partnership with the University of Granada to explore bioactive compounds from fruit residues and the inauguration of a biofertilizer plant in Kenya using pineapple residues reflect its broader vision of “harnessing nature's power to promote sustainable farming and create a more harmonious relationship between people, products, and the environment,” an official release said.

Chairman and CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh underscored the company's “profound responsibility” as a steward of the environment. As an agricultural leader, Fresh Del Monte recognizes its significant influence in shaping the planet's future. By embracing this role and working in harmony with nature, the company believes it can unlock nature's full potential and lay the groundwork for a sustainable future that benefits all.

This focus drives Fresh Del Monte's efforts to innovate with purpose, collaborate with partners, and create a lasting legacy of sustainability that "protects and preserves the natural world for generations to come."

