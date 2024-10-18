French apple season kicks off in Ecuador

A new French apple season just launched in Ecuador, promoted through the "Europe Never Too Green: Apples from France, good for the Earth, good for you" campaign. This initiative is a joint effort by the European Union and Interfel, the French fruit and vegetable trade association, aimed at increasing the consumption of French apples in the South American country.

In 2022, Ecuador imported approximately $51.4 million in apples, a value that grew by 13% in 2023. Of these imports, 20.64% or $10.6 million worth came from Europe, according to data from the Economic Complexity Observatory.

This growth underscores the relevance of imported apples and the Ecuadorian preference for healthy products. It also highlights the importance of the European market in supplying high-quality products that complement local apple production, ensuring the availability and diversity of options to meet the growing consumer demand.

French crop

French apple volumes reached 1.463 million tons in 2024, remaining relatively stable compared to the previous year's 1.508 million tons. This consistency guarantees a continuous supply to international markets such as Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil. Popular

French apple varieties now available in Ecuador include Gala, Granny Smith, and Pink Lady, each offering Ecuadorian consumers a range of high-quality options to enjoy as snacks or ingredients in gourmet recipes.

Despite adverse weather conditions affecting much of Europe in 2024, the French apple crop remains strong. However, the overall European crop will be the second smallest of the decade at 10.2 million tons, 1.3 million tons less than the previous year, primarily due to the impact of frost.

Nevertheless, Daniel Sauvaitre, an apple grower and president of Interfel, stated that the stable French supply "will allow us to meet our export needs and will be a major player this year in a context of low harvests from our neighbors."

French apples are produced under the strict standards of the "Association Nationale des Apples et Pears" (ANPP), which guarantees their quality and traceability. From the orchards in France to the points of sale in Ecuador, each apple follows a rigorous process that ensures environmentally friendly production methods and perfect traceability.

The ANPP has been a pioneer in implementing good orchard practices since the late 1990s and the Charte Vergers écoresponsables, a certification recognized by the French Ministry of Agriculture in 2013, which ensures responsible apple production.

The 'Vergers écoresponsables' label, identifying sustainable productions, has been present since 2010 and has expanded to other fruits such as peaches, nectarines, and soon, plums.