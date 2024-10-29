Kroger-Albertsons merger trials end in Colorado and Washington

Last week, the merger trials for Kroger and Albertsons in the states of Colorado and Washington heard closing arguments and now await the judges' decision.

Both trials argued around the same points against the $24.6 billion merger: competition, prices, and jobs.

Back in January, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the deal would lead to higher prices for shoppers. Since both retailers compete in basically every facet of grocery, including promotional prices, quality of products, and even store hours, Glenn Pomerantz, and attorney for Washington, said the merger would eliminate the head-to-head battles, leading to higher grocery prices in the area.

In Colorado, where the trial ended on Oct. 24, Attorney General Phil Weiser also argued that the merger would raise prices and be bad for shoppers.

According to CPR News, the state argues Coloradans in mountain communities, already paying higher grocery prices, could be hurt more if the merger goes through.

Kroger and Albertsons argue the merger is necessary to compete with the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Costco.

Additionally, Kroger’s counsel asserted that the company is focused on lowering its prices to compete with Walmart. The merger with Albertsons will give Kroger the scale it needs to further lower prices, according to defense counsel. Kroger’s counsel also argued the real monopolist threats for consumers come from competitors like Amazon, Walmart, and Costco.

Kroger has said it intends to lower prices by $1 billion nationwide following the merger. That would include $3 million per year at every store in Colorado, counsel said.

In Colorado, Denver District Court Judge Andrew J. Luxen didn’t give a timeline for when he will reach a decision, however, the Washington state judge will decide on Nov. 15.