Organic Transition Initiative, the USDA's investment in organic agriculture

The Organic Transition Initiative (OTI), launched in 2022 by the United States Department of Agriculture as part of its food system transformation efforts, provides assistance to organic farmers and supports those transitioning to organic production and processing.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced details of the USDA’s $300 million investment in the OTI plan this year, which includes funds from the American Rescue Plan aimed at incentivizing organic production across the nation.

USDA Spokesperson and Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jennifer Lester Moffitt has emphasized the department's commitment to the organic agricultural industry.

In an interview with FreshFruitPortal.com, Moffitt highlighted the benefits of organic production for producers, stating that it "allows producers to hold a unique position in the marketplace and take home a greater share of the food dollar."

According to the Organic Trade Association, organic market sales hit a record $69.7 billion in 2023. However, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported a significant decline in the number of non-certified organic farms transitioning to organic production, which dropped by approximately 71% since 2008.

"Through the comprehensive support provided by OTI, USDA is working to reverse this trend, opening opportunities for new and beginning farmers," Moffitt said. "By expanding direct consumer access to organic foods through increased production."

The OTI includes several key programs. One is the Organic Market Development Grant (OMDG), which supports the development of new organic markets to increase the availability of organic agricultural commodities. "OMDG aims to increase the availability and demand for domestically produced organic agricultural products and address the need for additional market paths," Moffitt said. "The USDA is proud to have awarded 107 grants under this program."

Another program, the Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP), assists farmers, ranchers, forest landowners, and other producers in transitioning to organic farming and becoming certified to USDA organic standards. TOPP partners producers with organizations that provide direct training, education, and outreach activities to support them throughout the process.

To qualify, "farms cannot use any inputs or prohibited substances in the last three years on land intended to raise or grow organic products. During the transition period and the first years after certification, farmers face challenging technical, cultural, and market shifts."

At the latest National Organic Standards Board fall meeting, Moffitt underscored the USDA’s commitment to organic goods, emphasizing that investments through programs like OMDG and TOPP are "ensuring more Americans have access to affordable organic foods and helping small and mid-sized producers gain access to new, profitable markets."