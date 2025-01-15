Mexico ranks third in organic tropical fruit production worldwide

Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that organic production has continued to grow.

Thanks to growers and more than 200,000 hectares designated for organic produce, the country ranks second worldwide in producing organic coffee and wild harvesting and third in producing tropical fruits.

José Luis Lara de la Cruz, Director of Agrifood Safety and Organic Control of the National Agro-alimentary Health, Safety and Quality Service (Senasica), said, "Mexico is one of the most competitive markets in terms of organic production," thanks partly to the ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding for the recognition of the equivalence of organic products (MoU) signed with the Canadian government at the beginning of 2024.

He adds that the MoU helped consolidate confidence in other international markets and "allowed progress in negotiations with the United States and the European Union authorities to establish similar mechanisms."

More than half of the organic producers are in Chiapas, but organic grains, apples, walnuts, vegetables, and mangoes are concentrated in Baja California, Chihuahua, and Sinaloa. Michoacán and Colima are the leaders in organic avocado, strawberry, agave, chia, and coconut production.