"Piura is currently experiencing a significant drought; there has been no rain, and our Poechos reservoir has the lowest flow we've seen in a long time," said Armando Rivera, general manager of the Association of Agroindustrial Producers of Piura (APAG PIURA), to FreshFruitPortal.com.

Rivera noted that specialists had alerted industry experts about this scenario months ago. “However, the public administration here in Peru has not managed the water resources properly, and there has not been adequate oversight.”

He added that water has been diverted for other uses. “We find ourselves with the reservoir closed, and the water being stored is for population consumption, which is affecting all crops right now.”

Rivera expressed serious concern about the drought's impact on the sector, stating, "The impact of the droughts on the agroindustrial sector is quite significant; at least 10,000 hectares of grapes are at risk, 25,000 hectares of mangoes; in total, 50,000 hectares of land cultivated with over 130 agricultural products are in jeopardy."

The general manager of APAG said they are calling on authorities to take necessary measures to mitigate the damage, “which is likely already irreversible, and we are seeking a declaration of a water emergency in the region so that companies and residents can use tubular wells to extract groundwater and partially mitigate these damages.”

Fruits in Piura

The main agro-export products from Piura are grapes, mangoes, limes (Tahitian and Sutil), blueberries, and bananas. Rivera noted that Piura is the second most important region for Peru’s agricultural industry, contributing 13% of the region’s GDP and 4% of the national GDP. “Fruit cultivation is the second most important economic activity in Piura and is currently generating over 280,000 jobs.”

When asked about actions to address the situation, Rivera mentioned that they are participating in a working group with members of the export logistics chain. “The entire chain is genuinely concerned, as we could face an early end to the campaign, which means loss of jobs, failure to meet commitments with international suppliers, and a negative impact on employment in the region.”

Rivera also highlighted how consecutive governments have impacted the industry. “The promotional role that the regulations used to have regarding the agroindustrial sector no longer exists, and today we face additional costs due to overloaded regulatory frameworks, both tax and labor-related.”

“This is making us less profitable; investment has already been significantly restricted since the repeal of the Agrarian Promotion Law, which was the law that sparked the agroindustrial boom," he added. "We are just trying to survive, as many factors are restricting us, and we hope this changes in the short term.”

One measure the sector is requesting from authorities is an emergency declaration to allow them to use groundwater. Rivera explained that they have a procedure to obtain a groundwater license, and “if approved, we would have all the facilities we need to expedite the process to safeguard the crops.”

With an emergency declaration, “the industry would have better control of the situation; we could extract groundwater, and not just for agroindustry,” he said.

Recommendations

Representatives in the sector are working on management strategies, focusing on developing good practices in the fields. Rivera said the strategy is focused on harvesting ready fruit, considering the water deficit might extend until January. Producers are weighing this approach, “because it might end up being a decision where they spend water to have a good harvest, and it may not be worth it if there is no more water after that date.”

This water shortage could affect the 2025 campaign. “After pruning, we start a campaign; some have already assessed not to conduct a smaller campaign, while others have chosen to delay their pruning,” he said. "Some producers are postponing their formative prunings, which means we will hire fewer workers.”

Rivera called for vigilance from the sector and proposed medium- and long-term solutions. “Climate change is obviously causing drastic changes in the weather. One of the proposals discussed is the implementation or construction of satellite reservoirs and increasing the Poechos reservoir quota from 106 to 113, which would allow us to store much more water.”

According to Rivera, the challenges faced by the agroindustrial sector in Piura stem from a lack of planning and neglect by authorities. “Therefore, we are demanding a medium- and long-term work plan.”