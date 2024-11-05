By Sebastian Ramírez

The almond industry is advancing its global production models, seeking efficient and sustainable methods for cultivation. A key alternative is the total mechanization of the almond production system, an approach in development for more than 10 years in Spain and seven years in Chile.

Mauricio Zúñiga, Key Account Manager of Agromillora Group, an internationally present company, explained during Fruittrade 2024 in Santiago, Chile, that Agromillora focuses on production models to create high-density, efficient orchards that use less water.

Zúñiga noted that the company operates in various almond-producing countries under three fundamental pillars: environmental sustainability through water reduction, lower chemical use, and a smaller carbon footprint. They also emphasize the social aspect of business by educating field workers on improved systems, aiming to maximize the economic benefit for producers.

“In Spain, there are more than 600,000 productive hectares of almonds, which have evolved in their productivity,” Zúñiga said. To achieve Agromillora's goals for the orchards, he highlighted the importance of high-quality genetics, beginning with low-vigor, resilient rootstocks with rustic characteristics.

Zúñiga also stressed the benefits of mechanized pruning, which simplifies handling and reduces labor needs. “With mechanized pruning, we seek to have thin and efficient orchards, with lots of light, objectives that are already being implemented in Chile with different varieties,” he said.

Varieties

Discussing varieties in Chile, Zúñiga noted that several late-flowering varieties, like Soleta, have been developed. Soleta is productive, flowering in August and harvested in late March.

“However, it has a problem, as the hull has a hard time shedding,” he said, adding that semi-hard-shelled varieties are favorable since the industry is not fully equipped to crack very hard almonds.

The Isabelona variety, which flowers in late August, is another productive, vigorous early variety. “Today we see that the main varieties are Avijor and Penta, which are later bloomers,” Zúñiga added.

Production

In the first harvest of a field (15 hectares) advised by Agromillora, an average yield of 500 kilos of seed per hectare was recorded two and a half years after planting.

“This production is within normal, and the main thing to highlight is that costs are much more efficient, with 30% savings in water use,” Zúñiga said.

He pointed out that systems like Agromillora’s aim to reduce production costs, relying minimally on labor—a factor they believe will be crucial in reducing product prices in the future.

New Varieties

The industry is heavily investing in developing new late-flowering varieties. For instance, UC Davis in California is researching around 40 new varieties expected to come to market, according to Zúñiga.

“We are working with Spanish soft-shelled varieties such as Alaska and Florida, which we are going to test and will probably be interesting for the Chilean market,” he said.

Zúñiga also noted a challenge in the Chilean market: production is concentrated in the central zone, which is significantly impacted by water scarcity and urbanization.

“This forces producers to move south or seek water alternatives in the north, which could be very efficient, as long as the State invests in new water sources,” he said.

The expert advised Chilean producers against large investments in harvesting machines, suggesting leasing as an alternative.

Zúñiga emphasized that, as with other fresh produce, almond prices are set by the market. Therefore, producers should focus on reducing costs through advanced, intelligent systems.