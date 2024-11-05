South African grapefruit exports lower than initially estimated

In his latest letter, Justin Chadwick, CEO of the South African Citrus Growers’ Association (CGA), reports that the final volume of grapefruit exports came to 12.7 million cartons (17-kilogram equivalents), almost 14% lower than the originally estimated 14.8 million cartons.

The initial grapefruit packing estimate, prepared in mid-March, projected a nearly 14% increase from last year’s 13.0 million cartons, expecting this year's volume to be similar to the 2022 season.

However, the letter states that the final grapefruit volume packed was "12.7 million cartons, almost 14% below the estimate." Chadwick noted that several unforeseen factors affected the season, including “small fruit size, color development challenges, and favorable local juice prices.”

The largest grapefruit-producing region, Letsitele, recorded 4 million cartons, 20% under the estimate. Hoedspruit reached 3.3 million cartons, 12% below the estimate, and Onderberg produced 1.6 million cartons, 16% below the estimate.

Red grapefruit peaked at sizes 40, 45, and 50, while white grapefruit peaked at sizes 45, 40, and 50.

“This season, the peak weeks for packing were from week 16 to week 21, at an average packing rate of 870,000 cartons per week,” Chadwick adds.

The European Union remains the largest market for South African grapefruit, importing close to 83,000 tons. Imports to China rose by 2,000 tons due to a “higher percentage of premium produce grapefruit” exported to the country, and Russia's imports also increased by 2,000 tons.

Last week, Chadwick described this citrus season as unusual for South African growers due to “adverse weather, market complications, and rising processing costs.”

