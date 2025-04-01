This season, Colombian avocados will supply the United States with 130 million pounds thanks to orchard maturation, production expansion, and an increasing shift in export volumes to the U.S. market.

Since the country received the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s approval for Hass avocado imports in 2017, the industry has experienced year-over-year growth, driven by the expansion of certified acres and packers.

Many avocado growers and suppliers have jumped on the wave, including long-standing producer-owned Naturipe Farms, which began planting avocados in Colombia five years ago, not long after the U.S. opened its doors to them.

Since the organization started planting soon after, the benefits are aligned with increasing U.S. demand for Colombian avocados and the steady increase of fruit from the country.

This year is shaping up to be Naturipe Farms’ best-producing Colombian season yet, driven by the growing impact of maturing avocados in the country.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with Angela Tallant, senior director of sales and business development for Naturipe Avocado Farms Division, who discussed some of the main reasons behind growing the fruit in Colombia.

She explained that Naturipe Farms chose Colombia for avocado cultivation because of its ideal climate, strategic location, and strong agricultural infrastructure.

"Avocado consumption continues to grow in the U.S., and Colombia provides another steady source to meet this demand. Diversifying Naturipe reduces risks associated with relying on a single region during certain times of the year when Mexico is the main or only supplier to the US market."

She added that the organization also finds that incorporating all countries of origin available to the U.S. market can help maintain promotable pricing year-round.

The organization understands the importance of diversification well. Naturipe Farms supplies retailers with avocados from Mexico, California, Peru, Chile, and Colombia.

"This expansion ensures a steady flow of high-quality Hass avocados to keep up with increasing consumer demand. With more than 1,500 acres of avocado orchards in Colombia, Naturipe has boosted its production capacity," Tallant said.

Colombia’s climate is highly favorable for growing avocados. Consistent rains and favorable tropical weather conditions result in higher yields and improved fruit quality during the growing season.

Tallant said growing in the country also gives the organization more control over supply and growing efforts. Diversifying its growing regions and investing in Colombia’s avocado industry reinforces the organization’s position as a leading supplier by filling the gaps Mexico’s production might leave.

"Colombia’s avocado production complements Mexico’s production by helping to fill supply gaps and ensuring a steady, year-round flow of high-quality Hass avocados," Tallant added. "Mexico’s peak avocado season runs from October to June, with some dips in production between harvest cycles; Colombia produces avocados nearly year-round, with peak harvests during March to June and October to December—precisely when Mexican supply tends to fluctuate."

So far, Naturipe's Colombia allows for multiple crops throughout the year, positioning the country as a reliable source for a 10-month supply.

"The Naturipe trees are still young. The yields will increase as the trees mature, providing more opportunities for the U.S. to promote Colombian avocados," she said. "Naturipe continues to nurture and grow our grower relationships to ensure a good supply is available to the US market; as orchards mature, availability will become even more consistent."