Guest article by Diego Castagnasso, a fresh produce and blueberry industry expert. Loud, opinionated, INFORMED! Diego writes DC’s B-Side’s newsletter as he speaks and speaks as he writes. You can subscribe, under your own peril, to his newsletter here or visit his less fun (for now) website Drip Consulting.

As I told you in the last issue, I’ll be flying to Sao Paulo for the Fruit Attraction 2025.

This week I’ll be putting on my “broker’s hat” … most of the time anyway.

Will I be buying Blues?

I might…but Brazil is not YET a big exporter.

But don’t kid yourselves, as the joke says… here in Brazil they have “tudo mais grande do mundo”

… and I would say that statement in the joke might be a reality sooner than later.

Let’s start with Fruit Attraction, the second year in Brazil and already doubling its size.

But what about the blues…Let’s take a look!

Brazil Blueberry Imports By Partner

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Brazil Blueberry Exports By Partner

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Brazil has been importing much more blues than they have been exporting, and they have been consuming blueberries for much longer.

I know what you are thinking… yes, I am a psychic too!

Let’s take a look at the price history

Peru Fresh Blueberry Export Price By History (Brazil) | Cultivated Conventional

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Brazil Fresh Blueberry Exports By History | Cultivated Conventional

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Brazil Fresh Blueberry Imports By History | Cultivated Conventional

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

So, as you can see exporting is more of a rollercoaster of prices, while the local prices are very good…

And, Peru knows that and that’s why they have been selling more and more blues to their Brazilian neighbors.

So why aren’t they producing more blues of their own?

Well, they have been, but they keep it on the low…

How would you know?

Who… me?

In the last 13 years, I have had the chance to participate in 3 different projects that wanted to produce blueberries in Brazil.

In 2012 a big producer of Rio Grande do Sul was analyzing changing part of the apple orchard into blueberries. Due to the lack of availability of new varieties, they decided to wait.

2021 A client was going into a 400-ha project of various fruits, and they wanted to try blueberries. By this time things were very different because a lot of people were moving into Biloxi, a free variety with a proven track record of working very well in low or no-chill hours.

At that time the local market was absorbing most of the production at very good prices and with less hassle than exporting.

2023 I scout for a subtropical variety program for a 150ha project near Sao Paulo.

Today… well Tomorrow, you can go to Fruit Attraction and check out the new varieties and plant availability that are being offered in Brazil.

Also, Rio Grande do Sul or Sao Paulo are no longer the only regions being scouted for investing in blueberries in this huge country.

What is next?

Well, I don’t see Brazil slowing down in any way, on the contrary, they are on the path to becoming much, much bigger…

… like South America’s China or the US… depending on their political preference.

But with a similar approach… that is growing production by growing their local market first and then exporting.

So, if you are looking to invest in blueberries and you think that Peru is a bit too crowded for your taste…

Well, Brazil might be what you were looking for…

Want to know more… just schedule a CALL for next week or write an email and we can catch up at Fruit Attraction from March 25th to 27th.

Have a GREAT Week!!!

And remember, if you liked what you read, send it to a friend, if not unsubscribe…

PS: I know you were waiting for the JOKE but if you want it just click here.

PS1: Yes, I know it is not the best translation… but is from the joke…you can check it for yourself.

PS2: In 2012, Varieties such as Misty and O’Neal weren’t as productive in Brazil due to the more subtropical climate, as in Argentina or Uruguay.

PS3: Many of the TOP breeders and Nurseries were looking to work in Brazil, around 2021, but they didn’t establish representatives at that time.