Publix, the largest employee-owned company and a major food retailer in the United States, released its third-quarter 2024 results, showing a nearly 5% increase in sales despite the impact of hurricanes Milton and Helene in Florida, the company’s home state.

For the three months ending Sept. 28, 2024, Publix reported sales of $14.6 billion, a 4.9% increase from $14 billion in the same period in 2023.

The report estimated that 0.6% of the sales increase was due to Hurricane Helene, which made landfall on Sept. 26, two days before the end of Q3.

Net earnings for the quarter were $1.1 billion, up from $833 million in 2023, marking an increase of 31.7%. Earnings per share rose to $0.33, compared to $0.25 per share in the previous year.