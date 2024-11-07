Colombian avocados anticipate 'significant volume growth' in Q4

By the end of 2024, exports are projected to reach approximately 95 million pounds for the calendar year, a significant increase from the 30 million pounds reported by the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service in 2023.

Since gaining export approval in 2017 from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS), Colombian Hass avocado exports to the United States have experienced rapid growth, with double- and triple-digit export volume increases each year. This growth is driven by new orchards reaching full production along with a strategic reallocation of the Colombian avocado supply from other global markets to meet U.S. demand.

Colombia has nine avocado-growing regions and currently has approximately 29,000 acres of avocado orchards certified for the U.S. market. In addition, many Colombian growers have invested in third-party certifications, including Global G.A.P. and Rainforest Alliance.

“Our mission is to supply the U.S. market with premium Colombian avocados,” remarked Manuel Michel, Managing Director of CAB. “With over 3,500 Colombian avocado producers, we’re proud to supply nutritious and flavorful avocados to American consumers. As U.S. demand for avocados continues to rise, we are committed to delivering high-quality fruit while having a long-lasting and positive impact on the local communities and environment where we grow,” Michel added.

Currently, avocados are Colombia’s third-largest fruit export, behind bananas and plantains. The industry supports nearly 240,000 jobs, providing year-round formal employment and economic benefits to individuals, families, and communities across the country.

“As U.S. per capita consumption of fresh avocados increases every year, our goal is not only to meet but exceed consumer expectations at retail and beyond,” stated Ricardo Uribe, Chairman of CAB. “Consistent high quality, environmental and economic stewardship, and social responsibility are at the heart of what we do. When consumers choose Colombian avocados, they are supporting a thriving industry that is helping to write a new chapter in Colombia’s history,” Uribe continued. “Looking ahead, we expect 2025 to be another record-breaking year, with volume expected to continue growing as we expand our market presence in the U.S.”

Colombia is a leading global avocado producer and exporter with a rapidly growing footprint. In addition to its expanding acreage in orchards, the country now has 30 certified packing houses that can export to the U.S.