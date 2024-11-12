By Millbank FX

Millbank FX facilitates secure, transparent, and effective transfers enabling exporters to receive payments in over 80 currencies.

Exporting fruit to international markets opens up significant growth opportunities for businesses. However, it also introduces a set of challenges, especially when it comes to receiving payments from overseas customers.

These challenges, including exchange rate risk and payment delays, can impact cash flow, profitability, and overall business operations. Understanding and addressing these issues is crucial for maintaining smooth financial transactions and ensuring long-term success in the global market.

Since 2016, Millbank FX has been trusted by global corporates and growing enterprises to transact billions in currency, supporting hundreds of clients worldwide, across 22 industries, Millbank FX also has an expert team with a combined 50 years of experience in financial markets.

"We empower fruit and produce companies by managing currency risk, executing international payments, and providing a high-touch fully managed FX service. We specialize in currency risk management, international payments, FX execution, and international collections.", says Benjamin Wilson, CEO of Millbank FX.

Millbank FX is an authorized payment institution regulated by the FCA.

"Internally and through technology partners, we provide; company named collection accounts, online payment and exchange platforms and phone applications where clients can, if they wish, complete trades through mobile applications", adds Wilson.

Millbank FX: A reliable partner

The global demand for fresh fruit has been on the rise, offering exporters a lucrative opportunity to expand their markets. While tapping into international markets can boost sales and brand recognition, it also brings complexities to financial transactions.

Receiving payments from overseas customers presents several challenges for fruit exporters, including exchange rate risk, currency fluctuations, payment delays, banking fees, regulatory compliance, cultural barriers, and technological hurdles.

By understanding these challenges and implementing effective strategies, exporters can enhance their financial stability and ensure smoother transactions. Proactive management of these issues helps maintain positive cash flow, minimize foreign exchange risks, and achieve sustained success in the international market.

New markets

Millbank FX has clients in the UK & Europe, Middle East, America, and Asia, but their aim is to keep growing in LATAM.

"LATAM provides a key region of growth for us. We have a deep understanding of the currency challenges for emerging markets. Exotic currencies are something we specialize in. We have access to dozens of liquidity providers and correspondent banks. Which enables us to exchange and transfer over 80 currencies to 120 countries.", concludes Wilson.

Connect with Millbank’s international team of experts at https://www.millbankfx.com/contact and learn more about how Millbank FX can support you here: