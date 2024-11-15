West Pak unveils new avocado program and packaging

West Pak Avocado announced a new series of bagged avocados that showcase three key growing regions: California, Mexico, and Colombia.

The initiative is part of West Pak’s AVO360 Full-Service Experience, which they reported is designed to enhance the avocado shopping experience for retailers, ensuring a consistent year-round supply of unmatched quality backed by customer-focused insights.

“To guarantee a supply of premium avocados for our customers throughout the year, we remain committed to sourcing excellence by investing in various countries of origin,” stated West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco. “Our newest addition to our popular bagged avocado program proudly highlights the rich culture and culinary history of each of our top sourcing regions.”

West Pak unveiled its country-of-origin bags at the Global Produce and Flower Show in Atlanta, GA. Each region offers different features.

California, renowned for its favorable climate, fertile and sun-soaked hills provide ideal growing conditions for premium, limited-edition avocados.

The California bag invites consumers to savor the locally grown goodness of avocados from the Sunshine State—a sought-after ingredient in healthy cuisine.

Mexico, known for its vibrant culture, rich traditions, and delicious food, is the birthplace of avocados.

Its abundant, year-round harvest is the ultimate source of green goodness, producing a delightful flavor that inspires colorful celebrations worldwide.

Colombia's bag reflects on the country’s deep-rooted culinary traditions. The tropical climate, fertile soil, and ample rainfall give Colombian avocados their creamy texture and rich flavor.

West Pak’s new bags will be available according to each country of origin’s harvest seasons, starting immediately for Mexico and Colombia and in early spring for California.