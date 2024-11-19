Canadian apple production is forecast to grow 5%

November 19 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Canadian apple production is forecast to grow 5%

The USDA's latest Fresh Deciduous Fruit Annual focused on Canada's production forecasts a 5% growth in the country's apple production for the 2024/25 marketing year, driven by crops in Quebec and Ontario.

In contrast, pear and table grape production is forecast to decrease due to adverse weather conditions.

Imports of apples and pears are forecast to decline slightly, influenced by shifting consumer preferences and reduced production in the United States. Table grape imports are expected to increase by 2%, while apple exports are forecast to grow by 8%.

According to the report, Ontario's apple crop is anticipated to achieve average production levels but with good size and color. Rainfall was timely in some growing regions but overly abundant in others.

In British Columbia, the apple crop is also expected to be average, with apple trees having weathered a January 2024 cold event better than pear and grape crops.

Early estimates projected a 6.5% increase in apple production for Canada, with larger outputs anticipated in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia compared to the 2023/24 marketing year. Nova Scotia is projected to see a decline, while New Brunswick production is expected to remain flat.

Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia are the primary apple-growing provinces in Canada, typically accounting for around 90% of the country's production. Producers are continuing to modernize their orchards and increase plantings of consumer-preferred varieties such as Ambrosia, Honeycrisp, and Gala.

Canada is forecast to maintain its recent export pace, with a larger crop supporting an 8% growth in apple exports. A smaller U.S. apple crop is expected to create additional export opportunities for Canadian producers.

FAS Ottawa forecasts a 16% reduction in Canada’s table grape production for 2024/25 due to the impacts of extreme cold and frost in British Columbia and Ontario.

Imports of fresh table grapes are forecast to grow by 2%, as the recovery of the California table grape crop in 2024/25 is expected to lead to increased exports to Canada.

You might also be interested in


European apple production forecasted 11% down in 2024-25
Apple brand KANZI® celebrates 20-year anniversary
New Gala “clones” stand out in the early apple market
An in-depth analysis of Latin America's apple industry
Hunnyz™ apple variety volume to double this season
Michigan's apple harvest is starting early this season

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands