Peru gets the green light to export mandarins to Vietnam

Peru's government, through the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, announced that phytosanitary protocols were established for the export of fresh mandarins to Vietnam.

The new trade decision came as a result of a technical meeting between phytosanitary authorities from Peru and Vietnam. During this meeting, the SENASA technical delegation also presented the progress made in efforts to gain access for blueberries to Vietnam. The export of blueberries is currently in the pest risk analysis stage.

The Vietnamese delegation stated that, after finalizing the requirements for mandarins, the process for blueberries would be faster.

Phytosanitary Protocols

Based on the agreements, the phytosanitary authority of Vietnam will publish the agreed requirements, and SENASA will communicate the list of requirements to production sites and packing facilities that will be authorized to start exporting mandarins to Vietnam.

During the 2023 campaign, Peruvian citrus fruits entered over 40 countries, with the United States being the main market, representing 41% of the total exports.

The most in-demand citrus was mandarin, with over 190,000 tons exported, with main markets being the U.S., Netherlands, and China.