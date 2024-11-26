This year's 29th Conference of Parties in Baku, Azerbaijan, had a vast agenda that looked to address climate change by discussing several subjects like energy and science, technology, and food, agriculture, and water.

During the Food, Agriculture, and Water conversations, the agenda focused on the urgency to tackle emissions from agriculture and water, biodiversity, and sustainability.

The COP29 president announced the Reducing Methane from Organic Waste Declaration, targeting emissions from landfills, which account for 20% of human-related methane emissions.

Over 30 countries are amongst initial signatories, including Japan, Republic of Korea, Canada, Mexico, and Chile, who combined, represent 47% of global methane emissions from organic waste, including food waste.

The countries signed their declaration of commitment to set sectoral targets to reducing methane from organic waste within future National Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Signatories committed to launching concrete policies and roadmaps to meet these sectoral methane targets.

The COP29 Presidency, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO), officially launched the Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers, an effort that "will bring together on one platform the dispersed landscape of existing climate initiatives in the field of food and agriculture."

United States agriculture plans

Another plan, publicized by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack during a U.S. Center panel, is the USDA’s Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities.

The partnership is a $3 billion investment for 135 pilot projects across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, which provides financial and technical assistance for farmers to implement practices, such as planting shade trees or cover crops, that sequester carbon, reduce emissions, reduce the cost of farming, and create market opportunities.

Climate pledge

After two weeks of negotiations, attendees agreed to a new climate deal on Saturday. The agreement was received with dissent from representatives in many developing countries.

Amongst those who expressed concern is UN Secretary-General António Guterres who said that the agreement at COP29 was essential to keep the 1.5-degree limit alive, but he “had hoped for a more ambitious outcome – on both finance and mitigation – to meet the great challenge we face.”

The funding will be provided annually, with an overall climate financing target to reach “at least $1.3 trillion by 2035”.