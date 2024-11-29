Brazil has a new sweeter and more lucrative blackberry

The Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) has unveiled a new blackberry cultivar aimed at the local fresh consumption market. This cultivar is called 'BRS Terena,' a blackberry that combines high productivity, greater sweetness, lower acidity, and improved post-harvest shelf life.

Embrapa says that BRS Terena is sweeter than the Tupy variety, the blackberry most cultivated in Brazil.

Production and Yield of the BRS Terena Blackberry

With an average production of 1.2 kg per plant, it can reach production peaks of up to 1.8 kg. The blackberry has a potential net profitability of around 30,000 reais per hectare, according to research. Additionally, it has fewer thorns compared to the Tupy variety, which makes it easier to handle and harvest.

The variety achieved average yields of 1.8 kg per plant across the four harvests evaluated and outperformed the Tupy variety under certain conditions, according to Andrea de Rossi, a researcher at Embrapa Uva e Vinho (RS).

"BRS Terena is an excellent option for producers looking to invest in the fresh fruit market," she said.

"Its sweeter-than-sour flavor and extended shelf life make the fruit more attractive to the market," said researcher Maria do Carmo Bassols Raseira from Embrapa Clima Temperado (RS), who coordinates blackberry breeding efforts.

The new cultivar is recommended for the south, southeast, and some areas of the northeast of Brazil, where Morus Nigra crops already exist. The seedlings are now available for purchase at authorized nurseries.

Flavor, quality, and shelf life

The sugar-to-acidity ratio is nearly double than the Tupy variety, resulting in a sweeter fruit, ideal for fresh consumption.

Another feature of the variety is its preservation ability. In tests conducted at the Postharvest Physiology Laboratory of Embrapa Clima Temperado, it maintained its flavor, color, and firmness for ten days while being refrigerated, while other cultivars showed greater degradation during the same period.

Although Tupy remains the most widely planted cultivar in Brazil due to its adaptability and productivity, Embrapa research shows that new varieties, such as BRS Terena, bring significant improvements, such as a sweeter taste, better shelf life, and easier handling.

*Photographs by Francisco Lima/Embrapa.