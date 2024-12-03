In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we analyze the impact of Hurricane Helene on Georgia's agriculture. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage to Georgia's fruit industry at the end of September with its impact now becoming apparent, with crops like blueberries and citrus hit particularly hard. The storm destroyed significant portions of these high-value crops, which are critical to Georgia’s agricultural economy. In total, the loss of fruit crops contributed heavily to the $5.5 billion in estimated agricultural and timber damages.

Blueberry production, a growing segment of Georgia agriculture, sustained widespread damage as plants were uprooted and irrigation systems destroyed. Citrus groves, a smaller but vital part of the state’s fruit industry, also suffered significant losses, impacting farmers’ ability to recover quickly.

The damage to fruit crops underscores the broader vulnerabilities in Georgia’s agricultural sector to extreme weather. Relief efforts are underway. The Weathered But Strong Fund has raised $1 million to assist farmers, prioritizing 60 disaster-stricken districts. The state has also redirected $100 million to support agricultural recovery, and Governor Kemp is seeking federal aid to help small farms and uninsured producers rebuild.

As one in seven Georgians works in agriculture, restoring this vital industry is critical to the state’s recovery. Helene’s toll highlights the vulnerability of Georgia’s economy to extreme weather and the importance of swift, coordinated action to rebuild.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.