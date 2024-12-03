Kroger and Albertsons face lawsuit in Colorado over alleged no-poach violation

A class action lawsuit filed in Colorado state court, with a former King Soopers employee as the primary plaintiff, accuses Kroger and Albertsons of breaching no-poach laws by agreeing to an anti-competitive agreement during the 2022 King Soopers workers' strikes.

Lead plaintiff, Valarie Morgan, on behalf of herself and other workers, accuses Kroger and Albertsons of entering a deal to not hire United Food and Commercial Workers (“UFCW”) Local 7 workers during the strike, which "reduced the union's bargaining power during negotiations, repressed worker wages, and increased the leverage of Kroger's management."

The lawsuit says Albertsons agreed not to hire any person working for King Soopers during the strike and not to solicit the grocer's pharmacy customers.

Plaintiff Valarie Morgan is a long-time King Sooper grocery worker represented by the union.

Together, the legal document states, Kroger and Albertsons operate well over 50% of chain supermarkets in Colorado.

Kroger operates 148 stores in Colorado under the “King Soopers” and “City Market” names. Albertsons operates 105 stores in Colorado under the “Safeway” and “Albertsons” names.

The lawsuit seeks financial damages for workers and an order to prevent the grocers from "engaging in agreements that restrict competition."