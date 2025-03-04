Albertsons announces new CEO after failed merger

Albertsons Companies, Inc. today announced that Susan Morris, the current Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, will assume the role of CEO, effective May 1, 2025, following Vivek Sankaran's planned retirement.

During the transition period, Morris will work closely with Sankaran to continue execution of the Company’s Customers for Life strategy. On the effective date, Morris will join the Albertsons Cos. Board of Directors, replacing Sankaran.

Jim Donald, Chair of the Albertsons Cos. Board of Directors, said, “Over the past several years, the Board has engaged in a thoughtful and comprehensive succession planning process to identify Albertsons Cos.’ next CEO, including evaluating internal and external candidates. The Board is confident that Susan is the ideal person to lead the Company into its next chapter of growth. With a nearly 40-year career at the Company that began at an Albertsons store in the Denver market, Susan brings unmatched expertise and deep business knowledge. She is highly respected across the organization and industry, with a strong track record of operational success and passion for serving our customers and communities.”

“At a time of profound change for the grocery industry, I am honored to be appointed as the next CEO of Albertsons Cos.,” said Morris. “I have worked closely with Vivek and the leadership team on our plans to accelerate growth and am confident that we are on the right path with our Customers for Life strategy. I look forward to participating in the fiscal Q4 earnings call, where we will discuss our strategy and provide our fiscal 2025 outlook. Albertsons Cos. has an incredibly bright future and is the best team in the business. I am energized by the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

Donald added, “On behalf of the Board, we are grateful for Vivek’s exceptional leadership over the past six years, successfully managing Albertsons Cos.’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating the Company through challenging industry dynamics. During the past two years, he led the continued investment in the business. He drove our Customers for Life strategy, positioning Albertsons Cos. on a strong financial footing for its next chapter of growth. We are grateful for his continued commitment to the Company during this transition period and his mentorship and collaboration with Susan.”

“It has been a privilege to lead Albertsons Cos. through a critical period of evolution. I couldn’t be more confident in the Company’s future with Susan at the helm,” said Sankaran. “Susan embodies the best of Albertsons Cos.’ culture, with a strong track record of leading and building high-performance teams. I do not doubt her ability to usher in a new growth phase and improve our value proposition with customers and the communities where we operate.”