Vitamin C is essential for a healthy, active lifestyle

When it comes to maintaining an active lifestyle and a healthy diet, you should not miss your intake of lemon and grapefruit. In addition to being delicious and versatile, these citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C, which not only strengthens the immune system but also offers great benefits for anyone who does sports.

Vitamin C plays a key role in physical recovery since its properties help combat oxidative stress after a workout. It is also essential for collagen production, which helps keep the joints healthy and improves iron absorption—a mineral crucial for oxygen transport in the blood, especially in endurance sports.

For every 100 grams of edible portion, lemons and grapefruits provide about 50 and 36 mg of vitamin C, respectively, nearly half the daily intake recommendation for an adult. This makes both fruits a natural and easy option to meet nutritional needs without adding extra calories.

The Science Behind Vitamin C and Sports

Organizations such as the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) have confirmed that vitamin C helps reduce fatigue and tiredness. They also highlight its ability to protect cells from oxidative damage, which is particularly important for athletes who undergo greater wear and tear due to effort, as well as for those looking to maintain a consistent level of activity.

Furthermore, the role of vitamin C in improving iron absorption, which is essential for oxygen transport in the blood, has been widely recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). This feature is especially relevant in endurance sports such as running or cycling, where performance is directly related to oxygen levels in the muscles.

What Do Olympic Athletes Say?

The benefits of vitamin C are promoted by Good Move From Europe, an initiative developed in Spain by the Interprofessional Association of Lemon and Grapefruit (AILIMPO), which is supported by two Olympic athletes as spokespersons: long-distance runners Águeda Marqués and Adrián Ben. Both integrate lemon and grapefruit into their daily routines and emphasize the advantages of these fruits for their athletic performance.

Águeda Marqués, a finalist in the 1,500 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics, says lemon and grapefruit are essential in her routine.

"In the mornings, I drink water with a splash of lemon. I also use lemon to season baked fish. Their antioxidant properties help me recover after training, and vitamin C takes care of my joints and improves iron absorption, which is essential for peak performance."

Adrián Ben, European champion and world silver medalist in the 800 meters, highlights thst "sports are based on three pillars: training, rest, and nutrition. If any of these fail, the results won't come. Lemon and grapefruit help me a lot with muscle recovery and endurance, thanks to the iron absorption facilitated by vitamin C. These small changes make a big difference for an athlete."

Good Move From Europe is an initiative backed by the European Union and led by AILIMPO in Spain. Its goal is to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among Spaniards aged 18 to 34 by providing small tips to raise awareness about the importance of eating healthy and exercising regularly.

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey conducted by the European Commission, four out of five young people say they are motivated to exercise but report having difficulties taking action.

“To help young people, we need to inform them and raise their awareness about the benefits of exercising and eating well, give them tips on how to reduce barriers to consuming fruits and vegetables, and boost their confidence to make changes themselves,” says José Antonio García, director of AILIMPO.

*Photos courtesy of the Interprofessional Association of Lemon and Grapefruit (AILIMPO) - Note prepared with information from AILIMPO.