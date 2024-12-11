Global apple market to grow $14.71 billion in four years

December 11 , 2024
According to market research company Technavio, the global apple market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.25% from 2024-28. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for superfoods and the growing popularity of urban farming. 

The report shows that urban farming has gained popularity mainly in cities like the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea since urban agriculture, "including vertical farming and rooftop gardening," usually happens in schools and parking lots. The farming style is gaining traction, especially for dwarf and semi-dwarf apple varieties. 

Technology has also increased the traction of the Apple market since it makes the growing process easier for urban farmers to grow fruit. Apps like Calmages and Harvest help growers with crop management and yield prediction, and climate apps like Apple's Weather app and Google Maps provide real-time weather information and traffic updates. 

Manufacturers have also increased the use of apples in their products. Thanks to their nutritional benefits, the fruit is now being used in a wide array of products, including cookies, pies, juices, smoothies, wines, and cider. 

Calories, a crucial factor, have led to some vendors exploring low-calorie apple varieties to cater to diverse consumer needs. The vendor landscape continues to evolve, with new players entering the market and existing ones adapting to consumer preferences.

