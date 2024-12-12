In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies the state of Chile’s avocado season. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Chile has cultivated commercial avocado varieties for nearly a century, with significant expansion beginning in the late 1980s due to rising global demand. While the country still produces other avocado varieties for the domestic market, the majority of its production now focuses on the Hass variety. Hass avocados remain the most widely grown variety due to their creamy texture and high oil content, traits highly valued by consumers. In fact, over 99% of Chile’s avocado industry exports consist of Hass avocados, which are available from September through March.

According to the USDA, Chile’s avocado industry is experiencing significant growth due to favorable climatic conditions in the 2024/25 season. Production is expected to reach 200,000 metric tons (MT), reflecting a 33.3% increase from the previous year. The total area planted is projected to expand by 1% to 33,340 hectares, driven by increased rainfall and optimal weather during winter. This surge in production has positioned Chile for a promising export season, with exports anticipated to rise by 29.8% to 116,000 MT.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

The Valparaíso region continues to dominate Chile’s avocado production, accounting for 61.9% of the total planted area. Other significant growing regions include Metropolitana, Coquimbo, and O’Higgins, all of which have expanded their cultivation areas in recent years. Over the past three marketing years, these regions have consistently increased their planted hectares, reinforcing Chile’s commitment to boosting avocado output.

Chile’s avocado export performance has been exceptional in marketing year 2024/25, with a 66.5% increase recorded in the first three months compared to the same period last year. Key export destinations include the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, with peak export volumes occurring between October and November. This growth is attributed to the bumper harvest and improved yields, enabling Chile to strengthen its foothold in Europe’s premium avocado market.

With increased production and expanding market presence, Chile’s avocado industry is poised for continued success in both domestic and international markets.

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate-controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 21 commodities we currently track.