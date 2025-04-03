In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at tColombia’s blueberry industry. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The growth of Colombian blueberry exports is gaining momentum, signaling a promising future for the country’s fruit industry. In 2024 alone, Colombia exported 628,235 kilograms of blueberries, generating more than $3.3 million in revenue. This boom is part of a larger trend.

The Colombian blueberry industry is undergoing unprecedented expansion. With 650 hectares currently under cultivation, the country is projected to reach between 3,000 and 5,000 hectares by 2026. That’s an increase of 669.23%, based on projections by the Rural Agricultural Planning Unit (UPRA). The projected growth is driven by the potential of new cultivation areas, especially in regions like Antioquia, Cauca, the Coffee Region, and Nariño.

These areas will complement existing production zones in Bogotá and Boyacá. Colombia's unique climate enables year-round cultivation, giving it a strategic edge over seasonal producers. This climate advantage allows Colombian growers to supply global markets even during off-season periods—a competitive benefit over countries like Chile, Mexico, and Peru. With expanding production and increasing demand, Colombia is well-positioned to become a major blueberry supplier to key markets including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

All signs point to continued growth. With more hectares coming online, consistent quality, and 12-month production capability, Colombian blueberries are set to gain ground on the international stage.

