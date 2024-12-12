United Natural Foods raises full-year outlook on 2025 first quarter results

December 12 , 2024
More News Top Stories
United Natural Foods raises full-year outlook on 2025 first quarter results

2025 is shaping up to be a promising year for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), a wholesale distributor of natural foods and groceries. In its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, the company announced it would raise its full-year outlook, leading to an increase in the company’s stock price.

Both the company’s net sales and adjusted EBITDA rose, and compared to the prior year, this quarter saw a $170 million improvement in cash flow. Net sales grew by 4.2% to $7.9 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.5% to $134 million.

UNFI raised its full-year projections, with net sales now expected to range between $30.6 billion and $31 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $530 million and $580 million, up from the prior range of $520 million to $580 million.

The company attributed its improved financial results to its improvement initiatives and lean management practices.

The increase in net sales was primarily driven by a nearly 2% rise in wholesale unit volumes, new business from existing and new customers, and inflation.

You might also be interested in


Systems Approach protocol for table grapes in Atacama, Chile starts operating
The Cranberry Institute's new digital resource shows health benefits of cranberry consumption
New Zealand apricots to land in markets worldwide
The devastating impact of Hurricane Helene on Georgia's pecan industry
Washington State University's WA64 apple finally has a name
EBRD and EIT Food launch new accelerator hub for agrifood start-ups
Peru finalizes agreement to export citrus to New Zealand
Chilean table grape season gets underway

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands