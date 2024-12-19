Summerfruit Australia announces search for new CEO

Press release

The Summerfruit Australia Board is pleased to announce the commencement of the search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as part of a strategy to angle the summerfruit industry to become more competitive and resilient.

On behalf of the industry, the Board would like to thank Trevor Ranford for his dedication and service as CEO for the past seven years. As he prepares to depart at the end of December, Board Chair Dean Morpeth commented, "We would like to acknowledge and thank Trevor for his exceptional contribution to Summerfruit Australia.”

Summerfruit Australia has grown significantly over the last year, with new project funding secured and additional resources available to increase its members' value. Mr. Morpeth added, “With new projects and staff, we believe this is the right time to welcome a new leader to help steer our organization into the future."

Along with the recently appointed Industry Development Manager, Jess Byrne, and existing Trade Development Manager, Charlotte Brunt, we look forward to appointing a Communications Manager and Biosecurity Officer in the new year.

The Board is working towards changes that increase the value to paying members, such as aligning with a new accounting partner based in Echuca, overhauling the industry website and other platforms, and elevating our sponsorship framework. "This is an exciting time for summer fruit,” says Mr Morpeth. We have a full, active Board representing most of our key growing states. It’s a truly positive period for our industry as we work towards delivering our goals.”

The announcement precedes the launch of the new Summerfruit Masterplan, which will be presented to growers at an end-of-season event in April 2025.

The recruitment process for the Summerfruit Australia CEO is ongoing, and updates will be provided as appropriate. The Summerfruit Australia Board looks forward to appointing a new CEO to lead and represent the industry excellently.