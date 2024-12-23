UF/IFAS, Florida Strawberry Industry, and Ohalo join forces to combat fungal disease

Ohalo Genetics, Inc. has entered into a Development & Commercialization Agreement with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Florida Foundation Seed Producers, Inc., and the Florida Strawberry Growers Association (FSGA) to address the significant threat of neopestalotiopsis to the strawberry industry.

This fungal disease, which can wipe out entire strawberry fields, has become one of the most damaging issues faced by Florida strawberry growers, affecting crop yields, increasing production costs, and threatening the livelihood of farmers in a state known as the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the United States."

Neopestalotiopsis was first detected in Florida in 2017, with notable outbreaks in subsequent years. By 2019 and 2020, the disease had become widespread and severely damaged the crop across the state.

Currently, there are no commercially available public strawberry varieties resistant to neopestalotiopsis. Growers have relied on fungicides and rigorous field management practices to mitigate the disease's effects, but these methods come with increased costs and limited effectiveness.

In response to this challenge, Ohalo® leveraged its advanced breeding technology platform with genetic resources from UF/IFAS to develop a novel trait that makes a strawberry plant resistant to neopestalotiopsis and integrated that trait into existing University of Florida strawberry varieties. These new, resistant varieties will enter non-commercial, experimental trials in 2025.

"This collaboration showcases the power of public-private partnerships in solving critical agricultural challenges," said Jud Ward, CTO of Ohalo. "The Florida strawberry industry approached us with the urgent need to tackle neopestalotiopsis, a disease that devastates crops. We were proud to step up to the challenge, and by working with the Florida partners, we're leveraging our proprietary advanced breeding system alongside their deep agricultural expertise to create a sustainable, long-term solution."

This partnership is set to deliver significant advantages for Florida's strawberry growers including mitigating crop losses, reducing production costs, enhancing fruit quality, and promoting sustainable farming practices.