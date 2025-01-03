Sunkist celebrates Lunar New Year 2025 with Year of the Snake Citrus packaging

Sunkist Growers, Inc., North America’s longest-standing citrus cooperative and one of the most recognized brands in retail, unveiled its newest packaging design to commemorate the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on January 29, 2025, marking the Year of the Snake.

The specially designed 10lb cartons are versatile, holding Navel or Cara oranges, while the matching display bins can have a variety of in-season citrus, including Pummelos. They are the perfect big-impact purchase to celebrate festivities, the company said in a release.

Citrus fruits are sacred in Lunar New Year celebrations, symbolizing good fortune, prosperity, and health. To honor this important cultural occasion, Sunkist has created custom-designed 10lb cartons and display bins featuring authentic Chinese-inspired illustrations. The packaging highlights the celebratory colors of red and gold, representing luck and wealth in Chinese culture. Thus, it is an ideal centerpiece for family gatherings or gift-giving.

“Our Lunar New Year display bins are ideal for promoting our citrus fruit, including Pummelo grapefruit,” suggests Cassie Howard, senior director of category management and marketing at Sunkist. “It’s the largest citrus fruit, with a zesty, tropical scent and a sweet, tangy flavor. Pummelos are displayed in homes and are consumed for good luck during Lunar New Year festivities.”

Sunkist is committed to providing fresh, high-quality fruit that enhances celebrations and traditions worldwide. “Lunar New Year is a cherished observance for many of our global consumers, and we are thrilled to celebrate this special occasion with packaging that reflects the vibrant culture and traditions of the holiday,” said Howard. “Our Year of the Snake cartons and display bins not only symbolize prosperity but also showcase the premium quality of Sunkist citrus.”

Retailers can build large, prominent displays utilizing Sunkist’s Year of the Snake cartons and bins so shoppers can find their favorite citrus fruit, including Pummelos, Bloods, Navels and Cara Cara oranges, lemons, California mandarins, Minneolas, and grapefruit. “The Lunar New Year shopping season is the ideal time for retailers to promote citrus,” states Howard.

Sunkist will drive shoppers to stores through their social platforms, which feature citrus varieties, healthy eating tips, and recipe ideas during the same seasonal period.