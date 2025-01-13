Last year set the scene logistically for many seasons to come for South African citrus

Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association, expressed optimism about upcoming logistical developments in his latest From The Desk of the CEO newsletter, predicting that the 2025 citrus season will feature an interesting mix of events in the logistics and shipping space.

He noted that his positive outlook stems from proactive steps taken by the industry last year, including an open line of communication and mutual understanding with the Minister of Transport and all the forward-thinking people in the citrus logistics space, which have laid the groundwork for a smoother logistical year.

According to Chadwick, the industry benefits from "a committed and dedicated team at Transnet and a COO who is highly enthusiastic about our renewed approach to integrating and collaborating across the Transnet operating divisions." He added that efforts are underway to secure additional equipment across terminals to improve operations.

In the letter, Chadwick praised the recently published Rail Network Statement, describing it as a development that "will pave the way for the first private rail operators to run trains on the South African rail network." He emphasized that the fruit export industry is focusing on collaboration and fostering competition within the logistics sector.

Additionally, he highlighted the presentation of the Reefer Export Optimization Project to Transnet. This initiative aims to improve container logistics by centrally coordinating reefer export planning and operational processes to ensure that containers reach terminal stacks in a timely manner.