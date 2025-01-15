FAO initiative supports jackfruit market access

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) initiative, One Country One Priority Product, was created to help countries identify the products that have the most market potential and provide support to help them become more widely known and consumed globally.

Since Bangladesh joined the initiative, the organization has been supporting local farmers and entrepreneurs in learning about the market potential of jackfruit production.

The country is the world’s second-largest producer of jackfruit, with the leading growing districts being Gazipur, Tangail, Mymensingh, Kushtia, Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Narsingdi.

In a press release, the organization says the focus is for locals to reap the benefits of growing the fruit, by offering free workshops and training on the "green" development of the jackfruit value chain, integrating climate-smart and environmentally friendly practices, emphasizing innovation in production, storage, processing, and marketing."

Although the organization says the industry has a long way to go since "its production will require more modernization, like vacuum packaging, and adherence to international standards," FAO adds that the local markets are, thanks to the initiative, brimming with a wide array of jackfruit products that cater to locals and attract worldwide interest.