Statement from the Cherry Marketing Institute on FDA’s “healthy” rule

The U.S. tart cherry industry, comprised of 385 producers representing family farms in growing regions across North America, has applauded the Food and Drug Administration for supporting tart cherries in its recently announced updated “healthy” ruling.

The FDA’s revised “Healthy” label criteria are intended to help consumers easily identify foods that are particularly useful as the foundation of a diet consistent with dietary recommendations. Manufacturers can voluntarily use the claim on a food package if the product meets the updated criteria.

Notably, the FDA’s full report underscores the role of tart cherry and cranberry products in fostering a healthy dietary pattern. “We recognize that cranberry and tart cherry products, because of their nutrient composition, are particularly useful in building a healthy dietary pattern,” the ruling notes in its full report.

Why are tart cherries mentioned?

The overall ruling specifically targets added sugars in foods. While tart cherries are uniquely nutrient-dense, they are also tart. They have a low intrinsic sugar content and, as a result, are not naturally sweet. Producers add sugar to dried tart cherries to balance their delicious flavor.

The report acknowledges this necessity, permitting the “healthy” claim for tart cherries as long as their total sugar content aligns with comparable items like unsweetened raisins or 100% grape juice.

Since 2022, the U.S. tart cherry industry has been working with the cranberry industry on this ruling, requesting bipartisan support for its position. The industries secured this support, led by the two Michigan U.S. senators and senators across the U.S.

The U.S. tart cherry industry is proud to see this cohortative effort yield results that ensure consumers can make informed choices about the nutritious foods they include in their diets.