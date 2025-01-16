The Wonderful Company commits $10M to LA fire relief

The Wonderful Company announced on January 15 that it is committing $10 million to fire relief efforts in the Los Angeles area.

The Company said immediate donations will focus on providing real-time support to first responders, both firefighters and police, with donations expanding over time to broader relief efforts.

The largest citrus producer in the country also announced it would double all L.A. fire-related donations made by its 10,000 global employees, either through the company’s employee-directed giving program or personal donations.

“We are profoundly grateful to all of the frontline firefighters and police officers who are working around the clock to protect our communities, even as many of their own families evacuate and homes are threatened,” said Lynda and Stewart Resnick, the company’s owners. “These heroes are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect all of us, and The Wonderful Company will have their back. Los Angeles is The Wonderful Company’s home, and it is our home, where we met, were married, raised our family, and built our business. The city and region mean everything to us. We will be here for our community and employees through this crisis and beyond as this great city rebuilds.”

The initial commitments announced on Wednesday include $1 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and $500,000 to the Los Angeles Police Foundation. As relief efforts in Los Angeles continue, the remaining obligations will be identified and disbursed.

“On behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to The Wonderful Company for their extraordinary generosity in donating $500,000 to the Los Angeles Police Foundation,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. “This substantial contribution reflects their commitment to the safety and well-being of our community and is a morale boost for our officers who work tirelessly to protect the city we all love.”

“Los Angeles firefighters are deeply touched by the outpouring of support from across the community, including now this generous gift from The Wonderful Company,” said Liz Lin, president of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. “These urgently needed resources will improve dispatch capabilities, purchase additional specialty firefighting equipment, enhance our rapid response vehicles, and help make sure all our firefighters have the equipment they need, from hydration packs and fire shelters to PPE. We are so grateful for this support when it is needed most.”

The Wonderful Company has also been donating FIJI Water, Wonderful Pistachios, and Wonderful Halos to fire stations, police precincts, first responder staging areas, and air operations centers to help ensure emergency workers have ready access to nutrition and hydration.

Like many businesses in the area, the company has felt the devastation. It extensively supports dozens of its Los Angeles employees who have lost their homes or been displaced by mandatory evacuations.

The company has also shared with employees that it will double employee giving to Los Angeles relief efforts. Through its Wonderful Giving Program, the company provides each of its 10,000 global employees up to $1,000 a year to donate to the charity of their choice, and the company also matches its employees’ private charitable donations. Over the past 20 years, the program – centered on empowering employees to give within their communities, where they know best what support is needed – has provided more than $72 million to local charities worldwide.

