Papaya was fastest-growing tropical fruit in the U.K. in 2024

Sales of papaya are growing rapidly in the UK. Retailer Tesco reported that last year, demand for the fruit soared by almost 160%.

Papaya is not only consumed individually, it has also become a popular ingredient for adding flavor to healthy fish, chicken and salad dishes.

The retailer noted that in the last year, tropical fruits have become the fastest-growing sector of the UK fruit market, with demand increasing by almost 30% in a market already worth £460 million a year.

The fastest-growing tropical fruits in 2024:

Papaya (160%)

Kiwis (90%)

Mangoes (80%)

Passion fruit (50%)

Persimmon (45%)

Dates (35%)

Coconut (15%)

Popularity and consumption of papaya

Maksim Ivanov, Tesco's exotic fruit expert, commented, "Not so long ago, pineapples, coconuts, passion fruit, pomegranate, and nectarines were still considered exotic to the average shopper.”

“But now that these fruits have become mainstream products,” he pointed out, further explaining that buyers prefer ‘more unusual’ varieties to delight their palate and impress their friends at dinner parties.

The expert said that a key factor driving sales of tropical fruits in the UK is the popularity of destinations such as the Caribbean and Far East countries, such as Thailand. Britons know and enjoy these fruits they want to buy at home.

Health and consumption

Papaya is rich in vitamin C, which protects cells from damage and helps form collagen. It is also important for bones, gums, teeth, and skin and helps the immune and nervous systems function normally. As such, papaya counts toward the recommended daily intake of five fruits and vegetables.

“The growing interest in exotic fruit is welcome news, as it has been reported that most of the UK population still consumes less than the recommended five servings of fruit and vegetables a day,” Tesco reported, pointing out that only a third of adults and just 12% of children aged 11-18 meet that figure (UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey, years 9-11 (2016-19).