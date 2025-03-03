U.S. fruit consumption has decreased in the 21st century

There is much research demonstrating that fruits are a rich source of these nutrients. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), 2020-2025, the underconsumption of some of the nutrients provided by fruits is considered a public health concern.

Dietary guidelines by the USDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicate the amount of fruit recommended for a nutritionally adequate diet has remained the same since 2005.

According to these entities, about 80% of the U.S. population consumes less fruit than the recommended amount.

A recent examination by the USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) indicated that, on average, U.S. consumers have been eating and drinking less fruit since the turn of the 21st century.

Estimates from the ERS Loss Adjusted Food Availability Data show per capita U.S. total fruit availability declined from 0.95 cup equivalents per person per day in 2003 to 0.82 cup equivalents per person per day in 2021, a 14% drop, the report shows.

Additionally, data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), collected at the individual level, similarly show total fruit intake in the United States declined 7% from 1 cup equivalent per person per day in 2003–04 to 0.93 cup equivalents per person per day in 2017–18.

Fruit consumption is measured in fresh, canned, frozen, and dried products, as well as 100% juice.

The ERS Loss-Adjusted Food Availability data product and NHANES both show U.S. consumers drank less fruit juice over time, on average.

Children are eating more fruit at school; Senior adults are eating less fruit overall

The fruit density of children’s diets increased from an average of 0.55 cup equivalents per 1,000 calories in 2003–04 to 0.74 cup equivalents per 1,000 calories in 2017–18.

In-school meals have contributed to increased consumption by children. The fruit density of children’s diets when eating at school increased from 1 cup equivalent per 1,000 calories in 2003–04 to 1.36 cup equivalents per 1,000 calories in 2017–18.

However, seniors and working-age adults do not fare as well as children in meeting dietary fruit guidelines. In 2017–18, seniors consumed 0.59 cups of fruit per 1,000 calories, which is 0.16 cup equivalents less fruit per 1,000 calories than in 2003–04.

Regardless, children and adults, including seniors, consistently have fallen short of Federal guidelines. From 2017 to March 2020, only 23.2% of children and 14.7% of adults met the DGA’s fruit recommendations for their age and sex group.

Fruit consumption levels tied to health behaviors and awareness

ERS researchers also sought to understand how individual and societal factors relate to being in low—or high-consuming groups. They found the most significant factors in predicting high consumption are health behaviors, including engaging in physical activity and not smoking, and health knowledge captured by awareness of USDA’s MyPlate, a tool used to visualize recommendations for a healthy diet.

On the other hand, those who have these healthy behaviors and knowledge were less likely to be low-fruit consumers. Researchers also found income and fruit prices were not strongly associated with low or high consumption.

Source: Amber Waves, USDA