Mission Produce, Inc. has announced the expansion of its diversified sourcing strategy to provide a year-round supply of ripe avocados and mangos to the UK and European markets.

Over the last year, Mission Produce has added more than eight sources to its global sourcing network to meet the growing demand for avocados and mangos.

“The European and UK markets offer exciting opportunities for the growth of the avocado and mango categories– and Mission Produce is the go-to for supply reliability year-round,” said Paul Frowde, Managing Director of Mission Produce Europe and UK. “About a third of global avocado imports went to Europe and the UK last year, and those imports keep growing.1 So, we continue to invest in our diversified sourcing strategy and relationships with top growers worldwide to stay ahead of demand and drive the consumption of avocados and mangos in global markets.”

Mission's diversified sourcing strategy includes 21+ countries of origin and more than 5,700 hectares of vertical integration.3 Mission is vertically integrated in Peru, Guatemala, Colombia, and South Africa through a joint venture with a leading grower partner. Vertical integration enables Mission Produce to provide supply reliability and quality oversight from field to fork.

“In addition to our year-round supply, we’re driving consumption by introducing a new standard of ripe avocados and mangos. Consumers want ripe and ready fruit, and Mission Produce knows how to get the ripeness right. We're focused on quality consistency to deliver a positive consumer experience with our World’s Finest Avocados™ and World’s Finest Mangos,” added Frowde.

As Masters in the Art of Ripening, Mission Produce leverages state-of-the-art technology, science-based ripening methods, and a world-class team of Ripe Masters to ripen fruit expertly to customer specifications. Specifically in the UK, Mission’s exclusive ‘Mission Control’ ripening innovation enables next-level ripening precision– improving ripening consistency by as much as 38% compared to the industry standard.4

Mission Produce will attend Fruit Logistica Berlin at booth C-34 in Hall 25 from Feb. 5-7, 2025.