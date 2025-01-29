Ramadan is peak season for Medjool date sales

By Eileen Rodriguez

Ramadan is approaching. It is an important celebration in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide. The month-long festivity is also the peak season for date sales, and producers and retailers must prepare in advance to accommodate spikes in sales.

Natural Delights, a Bard Valley date grower and packer, is big on the lunar holiday. The major Medjool date producer is grown sustainably in Arizona and is a favorite among United States consumers.

Bridgette Weber, Sales and & Marketing Manager at Bard Valley Natural Delights, spoke with Freshfruitportal.com about this year's Ramadan and what we can expect. She says the organization is seeing a growing year-round demand as dates become a staple in more households, but the holiday seasons and Ramadan are peak times for date sales.

"Over the past two Ramadans, the date category has seen around a 30% sales lift annually while we achieved a 44% lift," she explained. "These compounding increases mean we’re setting new sales highs every year, and we expect a similar trend this year, driven by growing consumer demand and effective retailer partnerships."

The brand produces many date products in bulk, retail, and club packs, including mini Medjools and Medjool date strips with tajín. Due to their sweet, caramel flavor profile and health benefits, there has been an increase in demand for organic Medjools.

The Medjool dates are the U.S. market favorites, but the brand also carries other varieties.

"Medjool Dates dominate the U.S. market, making up 70% of sales with their chewy texture and caramel flavor, perfect for snacking," she explained. "Deglet dates, firmer and ideal for baking, account for 25% of the category. We also offer unique varieties like Ajwa and Sukkari dates for retailers seeking premium options."

Most dates are consumed in North America, but the brand also exports to Europe, Asia, and Australia. Weber says they expect a significant return this year thanks to excellent yield and retailer preparation.

"Our growers spend a full year preparing for harvest in the fall, including trimming, pollinating, thinning, and bagging to ensure the dates grow plump and protected," she added. "We had an excellent crop this year, a welcome improvement after last year’s weather challenges," she said. "We’re up 16% in dollar sales compared to the previous year."